Hostage families release new video of October Hamas attack in Israel
May 22, 202401:56

Hostage families release new video of October Hamas attack in Israel

A new video released by families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza shows seven female Israeli soldiers after they were captured by Hamas. Release of the video was aimed at increasing pressure on Israel to reach a cease-fire deal. Norway, Spain and Ireland announced that they would recognize a Palestinian state, a move that was criticized by the United States. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports.May 22, 2024

