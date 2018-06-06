Feedback
Hot Wheels turn 50

 

This American classic is still so popular with boys and girls, it’s said 16 are made every second. Meet the collector with the world’s rarest vintage Hot Wheel.

Stolen armored vehicle leads Virginia police on 75-mile chase
Stolen armored vehicle leads Virginia police on 75-mile chase

Voters recall California judge who sentenced Brock Turner

New U.S. rule will make it harder for immigrant children to reunite with families, advocates fear

New U.S. rule could make life even harder for immigrant children

Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight

Kate Spade was both an elegant taste-maker and a savvy mogul

Volcano eruption wipes out entire households in Guatemala

Macron uses sausage analogy to deflect question about Trump call

Man begins to swim across Pacific Ocean, garbage patch and all

U.S. warns allies against financial dealings with Iran

Mexico will impose 20 percent tariffs on U.S. pork

Many women with early breast cancer may not need chemo, study finds

