IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • LA’s new women’s soccer team Angel City FC wins debut home opener

    02:03

  • Chain retailers hire ‘corporate cops’ to combat organized retail crime

    02:43

  • Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates by half-point this week

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    House Jan. 6 committee requests to interview Reps. Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Ronny Jackson

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Rising Covid infections and hospitalizations increase concerns

    01:34

  • Two New Mexico fires merge into one torching 100,000 acres

    01:35

  • Warrant issued for Alabama corrections officer who disappeared with inmate

    01:35

  • Ukrainian civilians evacuated from Mariupol’s steel plant

    02:24

  • Warner Elementary School Principal Dr. Terrance Newton dies following motorcycle accident

    02:36

  • Coaches banned from Olympic programs for alleged sexual misconduct continue to coach minors

    03:20

  • $10,000 reward for details on vanished Alabama convicted inmate and corrections officer

    02:00

  • President Biden and Trevor Noah tell jokes at White House Correspondents' Dinner

    01:54

  • Ohio’s Republican Senate Primary days away

    02:04

  • Three meteorology students killed in the aftermath of Kansas tornado

    01:54

  • House Speaker Pelosi Visits Ukraine

    02:04

  • Amputee Jacky Hunt-Broersma runs 102 marathon in 102 straight days

    02:34

  • Authorities search for Alabama inmate and deputy who vanished

    02:03

  • President Biden to attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    02:11

  • NBC News Exclusive: How military equipment travels from Dover Air Force Base to Ukraine

    02:30

  • Ukrainians sheltering in Mariupol’s steel plant running out of time

    01:54

Nightly News

House Jan. 6 committee requests to interview Reps. Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Ronny Jackson

01:44

The House Select Committee sent letters to Republican Congressmen Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Ronny Jackson, former President Trump’s doctor, asking for their cooperation in interviews regarding the January 6th insurrection. Members of far-right groups texted on the 6th about protecting Jackson, saying he had “critical data to protect.” Jackson has told NBC News he ‘will not participate.’ The committee also says that Biggs attended a meeting with the Trump White House about efforts to illegally overturn the election for which he is allegedly seeking a presidential pardon.May 2, 2022

  • LA’s new women’s soccer team Angel City FC wins debut home opener

    02:03

  • Chain retailers hire ‘corporate cops’ to combat organized retail crime

    02:43

  • Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates by half-point this week

    01:57
  • Now Playing

    House Jan. 6 committee requests to interview Reps. Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Ronny Jackson

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    Rising Covid infections and hospitalizations increase concerns

    01:34

  • Two New Mexico fires merge into one torching 100,000 acres

    01:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All