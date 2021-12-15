House set to vote to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress
The House is set to vote, likely along party lines, to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress, referring him to the Department of Justice for possible prosecution. Meadows, their former colleague and former White House chief of staff, defied a subpoena to testify citing executive privilege claimed by former President Trump.Dec. 15, 2021
