House Speaker Pelosi Visits Ukraine

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a delegation to Kyiv, meeting with President Zelenskyy. Pelosi said the U.S. is committed to supporting Ukraine until the war is over. The war continues to intensify as the Russian defense ministry says they’ve hit 800 targets in the past 24 hours, including a hanger of U.S. and western supplied weapons in Odesa. In Mariupol residents evacuate the besieged city.May 1, 2022