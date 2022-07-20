House votes to codify same-sex marriage with 47 Republican yays

Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, Democrats are pushing to enshrine court-given rights into law. New fears are arising that the Supreme Court could revisit its 2015 same-sex marriage decision. The House voted 267-157 on Tuesday to reaffirm the decision, with 47 Republicans agreeing with Democrats. Now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is looking to bring the bill to the Senate floor.July 20, 2022