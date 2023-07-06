IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is still in Russia, Belarus leader says

    02:00

  • ‘Sisters of the Skies’ aiming to inspire more Black women to become pilots

    02:01

  • Twitter threatens to sue Meta over new app Threads

    01:53

  • FDA grants full approval for new Alzheimer’s drug

    02:03
  • Now Playing

    Houston teen who was missing for eight years was at home the whole time, police say

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Two firefighters killed battling cargo ship fire in New Jersey

    01:34

  • Heat wave scorching millions across U.S.

    02:14

  • Instagram and Meta launch new app to rival Twitter

    02:10

  • Tenants take a stand against one of largest corporate landlords in U.S.

    03:10

  • July 4th marked hottest day ever recorded globally

    02:11

  • Substance found in White House confirmed to be cocaine

    01:52

  • Philadelphia shooting suspect charged with five counts of murder

    03:15

  • Five suspected shark attacks off of New York beaches over the past two days

    01:32

  • Sally Ride, first American woman to travel to space, honored with statue in Ronald Reagan library

    01:56

  • Scranton producing critical ammunition for Ukraine

    02:12

  • Police in Southern California using drones to help with dangerous situations

    02:24

  • Israel’s largest military operation in decades targeting Palestinian militants

    01:41

  • Severe storms threaten 4th of July events across the country

    02:05

  • Gunman kills five people in Philadelphia

    02:30

  • California skiers hitting the slopes this 4th of July due to rare snowy summer conditions

    01:41

Nightly News

Houston teen who was missing for eight years was at home the whole time, police say

01:32

Questions are growing about the alleged disappearance of a Texas teen who was found alive eight years after being reported missing. But investigators now say he was home with his mother almost the entire time. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson has the latest.July 6, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is still in Russia, Belarus leader says

    02:00

  • ‘Sisters of the Skies’ aiming to inspire more Black women to become pilots

    02:01

  • Twitter threatens to sue Meta over new app Threads

    01:53

  • FDA grants full approval for new Alzheimer’s drug

    02:03
  • Now Playing

    Houston teen who was missing for eight years was at home the whole time, police say

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Two firefighters killed battling cargo ship fire in New Jersey

    01:34
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All