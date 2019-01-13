How 10 years of rejection by NASA taught Peggy Whitson to be a better astronaut

How 10 years of rejection by NASA taught Peggy Whitson to be a better astronaut06:38
Retired NASA Chief Astronaut Peggy Whitson may have spent more time in space than any other American, but she wouldn’t mind another jaunt past Earth’s atmosphere. She shares her story with Kate Snow over a glass of the drink she craved most on her last return to Earth.
