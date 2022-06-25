How abortion access has changed already in many states

In Huntsville, Alabama, Director Dalton Johnson says his clinic saw about 30 patients a day, some women even crossing state lines for services there. But with the end of Roe v Wade, some states including Alabama, now consider abortion illegal. Providers have stopped services in at least three other states for fear of prosecution. Doctors in Arkansas can face up to 10 years in prison if they perform the procedure. Black women comprise 38% of Mississippi’s population but account for 74% of the state’s abortions, showing how certain communities will be disproportionately affected by the historic ruling.June 25, 2022