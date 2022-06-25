IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • North Carolina neighbors come together to help mow a new family’s lawn

    02:13

  • Controversial guidelines bar certain gay and bisexual men from giving blood

    02:13

  • With abortion overturned, what else is next?

    01:45

  • President Biden signs bipartisan gun bill into law

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    How abortion access has changed already in many states

    03:00
  • UP NEXT

    President Biden heads to Germany while Americans respond to Roe v Wade being overturned

    03:00

  • Protests erupt for second straight day after Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v Wade

    01:54

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: Full coverage

    13:49

  • Trigger states immediately enact anti-abortion law

    03:05

  • End of Roe v. Wade could spark abortion migration with patients traveling for services

    02:30

  • Biden reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

    02:26

  • Political fallout from overturning Roe v. Wade

    00:56

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark decision

    03:07

  • Zelenskyy calls captured Americans ‘heroes’ in exclusive interview

    02:32

  • Congress passes most significant change to gun laws in 30 years

    01:07

  • America reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal

    01:10

  • Olympic swimmer rescued by coach after fainting during world championship

    02:02

  • Americans traveling to Mexico for abortion access

    02:15

  • New York leaders react to Supreme Court striking down gun law

    02:10

  • Supreme Court overturns New York concealed gun law

    02:20

Nightly News

How abortion access has changed already in many states

03:00

In Huntsville, Alabama, Director Dalton Johnson says his clinic saw about 30 patients a day, some women even crossing state lines for services there. But with the end of Roe v Wade, some states including Alabama, now consider abortion illegal. Providers have stopped services in at least three other states for fear of prosecution. Doctors in Arkansas can face up to 10 years in prison if they perform the procedure. Black women comprise 38% of Mississippi’s population but account for 74% of the state’s abortions, showing how certain communities will be disproportionately affected by the historic ruling.June 25, 2022

  • North Carolina neighbors come together to help mow a new family’s lawn

    02:13

  • Controversial guidelines bar certain gay and bisexual men from giving blood

    02:13

  • With abortion overturned, what else is next?

    01:45

  • President Biden signs bipartisan gun bill into law

    01:49
  • Now Playing

    How abortion access has changed already in many states

    03:00
  • UP NEXT

    President Biden heads to Germany while Americans respond to Roe v Wade being overturned

    03:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All