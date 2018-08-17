Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Nightly News

How Aretha Franklin used her voice for activism

Aretha Franklin discovered her voice as a child while singing in church and later went on to become a civil rights activist and musical icon.Aug.17.2018

Nightly News

  • NYU makes tuition free for medical students, hoping to bring change to the profession

    01:32

  • How Aretha Franklin used her voice for activism

    02:02

  • As shark scares prompt beach closures, what are the facts on this widely feared fish?

    01:20

  • U.S.-Turkey tensions escalate as American pastor remains under house arrest

    01:29

  • New VA hospital cost almost $2 billion

    02:54

  • Washington teen who pushed friend off bridge charged with reckless endangerment

    01:33

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News