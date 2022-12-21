IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

How billionaire Mark Cuban is trying to revolutionize drug prices in America

03:33

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban sat down with NBC News’ Cynthia McFadden to discuss his plan to change everything about prescription drug prices in America. Cuban started a company that provides generic medications at a low cost by bypassing insurers and middlemen.Dec. 21, 2022

