How civil rights leader Xernona Clayton used persuasive power to create change
01:57
Xernona Clayton was a towering figure in the civil rights movement and a close confidant of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She speaks with NBC News’ Blayne Alexander about how she fought to desegregate Georgia’s hospitals and the unlikely bond she formed with a Ku Klux Klan leader who went on to publicly denounce the group.Feb. 22, 2022
