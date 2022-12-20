IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Weinstein found guilty on 3 counts in Los Angeles trial

    00:52

  • Supreme Court orders Title 42 to stay in place amid migrant surge

    02:19

  • Jan. 6 committee votes to refer Trump to DOJ for criminal prosecution

    04:57

  • The good news in 2022

    05:54

  • Famous Iranian actress arrested

    01:28

  • Peruvian government says most foreign tourists evacuated

    01:45

  • State of emergency declared at Texas border

    02:13

  • January 6th panel finalizing plans to refer criminal charges for former President Trump

    02:11

  • Bringing dads and their children closer through ballet

    02:13

  • Police department live streaming body camera footage 

    02:35

  • iPhone emergency service saves California couple

    01:36

  • Super Saturday last-minute shopping setting records

    02:05

  • ‘Tripledemic’ threatens to derail holiday season

    01:40

  • Deadly protests across Peru stranding American tourists

    01:38

  • Title 42 set to expire soon

    01:53

  • January 6th committee weighing criminal referrals for President Trump

    01:48

  • International monkey trade exploded due to Covid vaccine development

    03:01

  • Holiday shipping deadlines: What you need to know

    01:39

  • Record amount of guns seized at TSA checkpoints

    01:51

  • Twitter, Elon Musk suspend several journalists from the platform

    01:34

Nightly News

How convenient are electric vehicle chargers? We set out on a road trip to find out.

02:48

The Biden administration is spending more than $7 billion on electric vehicle chargers across the U.S., but long distance rides can be a major inconvenience to EV drivers. NBC News’ Jacob Ward set out on two all-electric road trips to test the nation’s infrastructure.Dec. 20, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Weinstein found guilty on 3 counts in Los Angeles trial

    00:52

  • Supreme Court orders Title 42 to stay in place amid migrant surge

    02:19

  • Jan. 6 committee votes to refer Trump to DOJ for criminal prosecution

    04:57

  • The good news in 2022

    05:54

  • Famous Iranian actress arrested

    01:28

  • Peruvian government says most foreign tourists evacuated

    01:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All