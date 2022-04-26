IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

How Elon Musk's Twitter takeover could change the platform

01:37

As Elon Musk prepares to take over Twitter, there are concerns over how the billionaire could reshape the social platform and political discourse. Musk has called himself a “free speech absolutist.” He plans on taking the company private.April 26, 2022

