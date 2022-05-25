IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Georgia voters reject Trump-endorsed candidates in critical primary

  What we know about the gunman in the Uvalde mass shooting

  Uvalde massacre is part of a 'plague' of gun violence in the U.S.

  Spotlight on Georgia as Trump's picks tested in key Republican primaries

  Russia aims to take eastern Ukrainian town as base for artillery strikes

  Mass shooting at Texas school comes just days after Buffalo massacre

  FBI: Man in custody accused of plotting to kill former President George W. Bush

  Biden addresses the nation on Texas elementary school shooting

  Investigators work to find Texas elementary school shooting suspect's motive

  At least 21 dead after mass shooting at Texas elementary school, state senator says

  Families face the unthinkable after another mass shooting in America

  Biden vows to defend Taiwan if China invades

  Vietnamese refugees reunite with sailor who rescued them 44 years ago

  Democrats bracing for gloomy midterm election

  Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled abuse allegations, report finds

  Police looking for suspect in unprovoked subway shooting

  Russia tries to close in on Donbas region

  Biden backtracks after saying monkeypox is high concern

  Operation Fly Formula's first aircraft landing in the U.S.

  Phoenix-area third-graders surprised with full college scholarships

Nightly News

How parents are responding to the Uvalde school shooting

02:27

After the horror of another deadly school shooting, parents across the U.S. had to wake up this morning and send their kids to class. NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk hears from parents about how they felt. One dad, who is also a teacher, says he tells his students that he will “stand between you and whatever bad thing has come into our school.”May 25, 2022

