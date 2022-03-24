As California’s gas prices rise, with some areas reaching $6 or $7 a gallon, Governor Newsom announced a $9 billion proposal that would give all residents with a registered vehicle a $400 debit card regardless of the car they drive or how much money they make.March 24, 2022
St. Peter’s March Madness Cinderella story
01:26
Now Playing
How states are responding to high gas prices
01:23
UP NEXT
The realities of war for Ukraine’s orphans
02:16
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg on support for Ukraine
02:18
U.S. citizen missing in Ukraine
01:28
Escaped Mariupol residents urge for Russian war crimes to be held accountable