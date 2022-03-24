IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

How states are responding to high gas prices

01:23

As California’s gas prices rise, with some areas reaching $6 or $7 a gallon, Governor Newsom announced a $9 billion proposal that would give all residents with a registered vehicle a $400 debit card regardless of the car they drive or how much money they make.March 24, 2022

