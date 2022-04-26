IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

How the government's forest-clearing plan aims to fight wildfires before they start

As extreme drought and climate change create explosive conditions in the West, the Biden administration is investing billions into a 10-year plan to fight wildfires before they start. The plan calls for prescribed burns in fire-prone regions to reduce fuel. The federal government wants families to manage their own forests before fire season begins, but conducting those prescribed burns isn’t cheap or easy.April 26, 2022

