Nightly News

How the Israel-Hamas war could impact Michigan voters for the 2024 presidential election

02:18

The Detroit metropolitan area is home to the largest concentration of Arab Americans in the country and many of them are turning against President Biden because of the Israel-Hamas war. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez shares how the shift could impact the 2024 presidential election. Nov. 8, 2023

