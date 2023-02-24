How the Russian economy is surviving despite Western sanctions

Winter storm knocks out power for nearly one million people in Midwest02:15
- Now Playing
How the Russian economy is surviving despite Western sanctions02:30
- UP NEXT
Abortion pill challenged in new lawsuit against FDA02:39
Alex Murdaugh testifies he ‘didn’t shoot’ his wife or son03:56
News reporter, 9-year-old girl killed in shooting rampage in Orlando01:36
Investigation into Ohio train derailment reveals new details about the cause01:40
Sheryl Lee Ralph one-on-one: overcoming obstacles and inspiring a new generation02:06
Three dead, two injured in multiple shooting near Orlando00:51
East Palestine, Ohio becoming political hotspot after train derailment01:36
Mom of four cured of rare, fatal condition after life-saving encounter02:08
Four-day work weeks may improve employees’ productivity, study finds01:46
Home sales plunge as market continues to cool01:38
Ukrainian troops facing trench warfare with new Russian offensive01:56
Biden calls Putin’s suspension of arms control treaty with U.S. a ‘big mistake’02:23
Massive storm putting 29 states under winter weather alerts02:57
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to clean up Ohio train derailment and pay for it01:30
Brotherhood of skiers advocating for Black athletes in winter sports01:44
Large sanitation company facing child labor accusations03:15
Georgia grand jury foreperson speaks out on Trump investigation01:35
Supreme Court deciding if Big Tech companies are responsible for what users see online01:24
Winter storm knocks out power for nearly one million people in Midwest02:15
- Now Playing
How the Russian economy is surviving despite Western sanctions02:30
- UP NEXT
Abortion pill challenged in new lawsuit against FDA02:39
Alex Murdaugh testifies he ‘didn’t shoot’ his wife or son03:56
News reporter, 9-year-old girl killed in shooting rampage in Orlando01:36
Investigation into Ohio train derailment reveals new details about the cause01:40
Play All