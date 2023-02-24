IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Winter storm knocks out power for nearly one million people in Midwest

    02:15
  • Now Playing

    How the Russian economy is surviving despite Western sanctions

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Abortion pill challenged in new lawsuit against FDA

    02:39

  • Alex Murdaugh testifies he ‘didn’t shoot’ his wife or son

    03:56

  • News reporter, 9-year-old girl killed in shooting rampage in Orlando

    01:36

  • Investigation into Ohio train derailment reveals new details about the cause

    01:40

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph one-on-one: overcoming obstacles and inspiring a new generation

    02:06

  • Three dead, two injured in multiple shooting near Orlando

    00:51

  • East Palestine, Ohio becoming political hotspot after train derailment

    01:36

  • Mom of four cured of rare, fatal condition after life-saving encounter

    02:08

  • Four-day work weeks may improve employees’ productivity, study finds

    01:46

  • Home sales plunge as market continues to cool

    01:38

  • Ukrainian troops facing trench warfare with new Russian offensive

    01:56

  • Biden calls Putin’s suspension of arms control treaty with U.S. a ‘big mistake’

    02:23

  • Massive storm putting 29 states under winter weather alerts

    02:57

  • EPA orders Norfolk Southern to clean up Ohio train derailment and pay for it

    01:30

  • Brotherhood of skiers advocating for Black athletes in winter sports

    01:44

  • Large sanitation company facing child labor accusations

    03:15

  • Georgia grand jury foreperson speaks out on Trump investigation

    01:35

  • Supreme Court deciding if Big Tech companies are responsible for what users see online

    01:24

Nightly News

How the Russian economy is surviving despite Western sanctions

02:30

Despite Western sanctions, Russia’s economy is still expected to grow — but how? Satellite images and international trade data show Russia getting resources that’s brought in on roads from Georgia, China and other countries. NBC News’ Keir Simmons takes a closer look at President Putin’s supply lines.Feb. 24, 2023

  • Winter storm knocks out power for nearly one million people in Midwest

    02:15
  • Now Playing

    How the Russian economy is surviving despite Western sanctions

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Abortion pill challenged in new lawsuit against FDA

    02:39

  • Alex Murdaugh testifies he ‘didn’t shoot’ his wife or son

    03:56

  • News reporter, 9-year-old girl killed in shooting rampage in Orlando

    01:36

  • Investigation into Ohio train derailment reveals new details about the cause

    01:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All