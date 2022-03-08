IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

How the Russian invasion has upended life for Ukrainians

00:57

As Lester Holt reports from Ukraine, he reflects on how different life in Ukraine looked two weeks ago, as civilians went about their daily lives. "Now everything has changed for them. Their country is being dismantled," he says. "And so is a piece of our world. Our security."March 8, 2022

