IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How the Supreme Court’s potential Roe v. Wade reversal could impact states

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    1 million people in the U.S. have now died from Covid

    02:17

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates for second time this year

    01:45

  • Battle for Mariupol intensifies as Ukraine says Russia is losing ground in northeast

    01:49

  • Dave Chappelle attacked during his comedy show

    01:33

  • Trump-backed candidate wins Ohio Senate primary

    01:32

  • U.S. surpasses a 'soul-crushing milestone' – 1 million Covid deaths

    01:53

  • Biden addresses potential Roe v. Wade reversal after Supreme Court draft leaked 

    02:13

  • How states will proceed if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    02:35

  • Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked

    02:36

  • Ukrainian civilians escape Mariupol steel plant after U.N. orchestrates two-day ceasefire

    01:42

  • ‘Special relationship’ confirmed between Alabama corrections officer and murder suspect

    01:34

  • Ohio primary is first test of Trump’s influence post-presidency

    01:52

  • Consumers show signs of cutting back on spending as inflation frustration sets in

    01:35

  • Glass Half Full recycles bottles into a force for good in New Orleans

    01:35

  • LA’s new women’s soccer team Angel City FC wins debut home opener

    02:03

  • Chain retailers hire ‘corporate cops’ to combat organized retail crime

    02:43

  • Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates by half-point this week

    01:57

  • House Jan. 6 committee requests to interview Reps. Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Ronny Jackson

    01:44

  • Rising Covid infections and hospitalizations increase concerns

    01:34

Nightly News

How the Supreme Court’s potential Roe v. Wade reversal could impact states

02:14

The Supreme Court’s potential reversal of Roe v. Wade would mean abortion is immediately outlawed in North Dakota, which has a trigger law. Providers at the state’s only abortion clinic are preparing for that outcome. Across the country, advocacy groups on both sides of the issue are working to make their voices heard at the state-level.May 4, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How the Supreme Court’s potential Roe v. Wade reversal could impact states

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    1 million people in the U.S. have now died from Covid

    02:17

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates for second time this year

    01:45

  • Battle for Mariupol intensifies as Ukraine says Russia is losing ground in northeast

    01:49

  • Dave Chappelle attacked during his comedy show

    01:33

  • Trump-backed candidate wins Ohio Senate primary

    01:32

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All