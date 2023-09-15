IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New England preparing for Hurricane Lee to bring strong winds and rain

    01:58

  • Thousands of auto workers strike as UAW and big three fail to reach a deal

    03:49

  • Birmingham church bombing survivor speaks out 60 years later

    02:17

  • Growing debate over whether wild mustangs should be able to roam freely in America’s West

    02:57

  • School employee appears to strike three-year-old student

    01:43

  • Biden campaign ramping up push to attract younger voters

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    How the UAW strike could impact the economy and politics

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    Las Vegas casinos targeted in ransomware attack

    01:51

  • United Auto Workers hours away from strike against big three auto manufacturers

    02:31

  • American explorer rescued from Turkey cave tells his story

    01:40

  • Parts of New England preparing for Hurricane Lee’s impact

    02:43

  • Scientific study reveals more about life after death

    02:14

  • Hunter Biden indicted with three federal felony gun charges

    04:16

  • Trump speaks in first broadcast interview since leaving White House

    02:30

  • Bodycam appears to show Seattle police officer making light of woman struck and killed by car

    01:55

  • United Auto Workers getting ready to strike against the big three automakers

    02:13

  • NASA astronaut breaks record for longest spaceflight by an American

    01:41

  • Cruise ship stuck in Greenland with over 200 passengers and crew onboard

    01:35

  • White House responds to House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry

    01:48

  • Massive flooding in Eastern Libya claims over 8,000 lives

    01:33

Nightly News

How the UAW strike could impact the economy and politics

02:31

President Biden is caught in the cross currents between the United Auto Workers union and the big three automakers as thousands go on strike. NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell shares more on the potential political and economic impacts.Sept. 15, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    New England preparing for Hurricane Lee to bring strong winds and rain

    01:58

  • Thousands of auto workers strike as UAW and big three fail to reach a deal

    03:49

  • Birmingham church bombing survivor speaks out 60 years later

    02:17

  • Growing debate over whether wild mustangs should be able to roam freely in America’s West

    02:57

  • School employee appears to strike three-year-old student

    01:43

  • Biden campaign ramping up push to attract younger voters

    02:01
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All