Treasury Department officials warned that the IRS is entering tax season with a “significant backlog,” and staff shortages. NBC News’ Stephanie Ruhle shares experts’ tips to avoid delays in getting your tax refund.Jan. 12, 2022
North Korea tests new hypersonic ballistic missile
01:19
Squash program helping young people realize their potential
01:57
Now Playing
How to avoid delays in getting your tax refund
01:39
UP NEXT
Protecting yourself against Covid variants: How to choose the right mask
02:06
Four people, including infant, survive medical helicopter crash near Philadelphia
01:36
Fauci, Walensky testify at Senate hearing about pandemic response