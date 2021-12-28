Hugh Jackman spotlights swings, understudies who keep curtains on Broadway rising
When Sutton Foster, Hugh Jackman’s co-star in “The Music Man,” tested positive for Covid-19, Kathy Voytko stepped in at the last minute to keep the show going. “The swings, the understudies, they are the bedrock of Broadway,” he said.Dec. 28, 2021
