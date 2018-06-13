Feedback
Human rights issues take backseat at North Korea summit

 

“It was discussed relatively briefly, compared to denuclearization,” Trump told reporters following his meeting with Kim Jong Un, the leader of one of the most brutal and repressive regimes in modern history.

