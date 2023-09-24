IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Humanitarian crisis grows at southern border as more migrants cross into U.S.

01:59

At the southern border, large groups of migrants are continuing to arrive seeking asylum. Amid the growing humanitarian crisis, United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas visited the border over the weekend. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports.Sept. 24, 2023

