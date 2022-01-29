Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as dozens of Americans remain trapped
Five months after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal, NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella returns to Afghanistan as the country faces a growing humanitarian crisis. Aid agencies like UNICEF are the only source of food for millions of people, and many women say they are living in fear under the Taliban.Jan. 29, 2022
