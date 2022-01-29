IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    San Francisco lifts indoor mask mandate for those who are boosted

    01:29

  • Hong Kong protest leader pledges to keep fighting for democracy

    02:37

  • Willow, the Bidens’ cat, becomes the newest White House resident

    01:13

  • Millions bracing for dangerous winter storm

    01:44

  • Biden honors Supreme Court Justice Breyer, vows to nominate Black woman

    02:12

  • Senate Democrats eager to begin Supreme Court confirmation process

    01:25

  • Biden holds critical call with Ukraine president as Russia tension escalates

    01:46

  • Covid vaccine mandate for health care workers takes effect amid staff shortage

    01:45

  • United Airlines opens flight academy to address pilot shortage

    01:58

  • Holocaust Remembrance Day recognized amid era of misinformation

    02:00

  • Team USA athletes head to Beijing

    01:20

  • A look back at NBC News correspondent Kevin Tibbles’ best moments

    02:37

  • Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court

    02:33

  • Who is on Biden’s Supreme Court shortlist?

    02:03

  • Senate Democrats hope to move fast with Biden’s Supreme Court pick

    01:30

  • Russia builds up troops along Ukraine border with ‘many more’ potentially on the way

    01:22

  • ‘Stealth’ version of omicron variant discovered in California

    01:51

  • Federal Reserve signals interest rate hike

    02:33

  • New Mexico calls on National Guard to serve as substitute teachers amid shortage

    01:49

  • Sailor’s remains identified with DNA sampling decades after Pearl Harbor

    01:23

Nightly News

Humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as dozens of Americans remain trapped

02:28

Five months after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal, NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella returns to Afghanistan as the country faces a growing humanitarian crisis. Aid agencies like UNICEF are the only source of food for millions of people, and many women say they are living in fear under the Taliban.Jan. 29, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    San Francisco lifts indoor mask mandate for those who are boosted

    01:29

  • Hong Kong protest leader pledges to keep fighting for democracy

    02:37

  • Willow, the Bidens’ cat, becomes the newest White House resident

    01:13

  • Millions bracing for dangerous winter storm

    01:44

  • Biden honors Supreme Court Justice Breyer, vows to nominate Black woman

    02:12

  • Senate Democrats eager to begin Supreme Court confirmation process

    01:25

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All