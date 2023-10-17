Hundreds killed in Gaza hospital blast

Five brothers all preparing for war in Israeli military02:28
Palestinian and Israeli shopkeepers in Jerusalem speak on war tensions02:41
Israeli military says ground offensive is not a certainty04:35
Alec Baldwin may be recharged of involuntary manslaughter in Rust case00:52
Jim Jordan fails to secure enough votes to become House speaker01:29
- Now Playing
Hundreds killed in Gaza hospital blast04:22
- UP NEXT
Biden to travel to Israel tonight amid Israel-Hamas war00:45
Mother of woman in Hamas hostage video: ‘Worst nightmare for every mother in the world’01:02
Biden to travel to Israel Wednesday amid war with Hamas00:50
Brussels shooting that left 2 dead being investigated as terror attack01:58
Americans in Israel making difficult decision to leave as war rages on01:44
Inside the small Israel town that became a war zone when Hamas attacked03:25
6-year-old Muslim boy stabbed to death in Illinois hate crime, police say02:02
Hamas says non-Israeli hostages may be released if ‘necessary conditions are available’01:30
Hamas releases first video of hostage held inside Gaza05:54
Israeli-American reservists called to join fight against Hamas01:57
Reports of antisemitic incidents in U.S. spike after attack on Israel, Anti-Defamation League says02:22
Hospitals in Israel and Gaza grapple with impact of war02:58
Rockets, mines among deadly arsenal recovered after Hamas attack on Israel02:17
Vulnerable in northern Gaza unable to evacuate ahead of planned invasion of Israeli troops03:03
Five brothers all preparing for war in Israeli military02:28
Palestinian and Israeli shopkeepers in Jerusalem speak on war tensions02:41
Israeli military says ground offensive is not a certainty04:35
Alec Baldwin may be recharged of involuntary manslaughter in Rust case00:52
Jim Jordan fails to secure enough votes to become House speaker01:29
- Now Playing
Hundreds killed in Gaza hospital blast04:22
Play All