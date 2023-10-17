IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Five brothers all preparing for war in Israeli military

    02:28

  Palestinian and Israeli shopkeepers in Jerusalem speak on war tensions

    02:41

  Israeli military says ground offensive is not a certainty

    04:35

  Alec Baldwin may be recharged of involuntary manslaughter in Rust case

    00:52

  Jim Jordan fails to secure enough votes to become House speaker

    01:29
    Hundreds killed in Gaza hospital blast

    04:22
    Biden to travel to Israel tonight amid Israel-Hamas war

    00:45

  Mother of woman in Hamas hostage video: 'Worst nightmare for every mother in the world'

    01:02

  Biden to travel to Israel Wednesday amid war with Hamas

    00:50

  Brussels shooting that left 2 dead being investigated as terror attack

    01:58

  Americans in Israel making difficult decision to leave as war rages on

    01:44

  Inside the small Israel town that became a war zone when Hamas attacked

    03:25

  6-year-old Muslim boy stabbed to death in Illinois hate crime, police say

    02:02

  Hamas says non-Israeli hostages may be released if 'necessary conditions are available'

    01:30

  Hamas releases first video of hostage held inside Gaza

    05:54

  Israeli-American reservists called to join fight against Hamas

    01:57

  Reports of antisemitic incidents in U.S. spike after attack on Israel, Anti-Defamation League says

    02:22

  Hospitals in Israel and Gaza grapple with impact of war

    02:58

  Rockets, mines among deadly arsenal recovered after Hamas attack on Israel

    02:17

  Vulnerable in northern Gaza unable to evacuate ahead of planned invasion of Israeli troops

    03:03

Nightly News

Hundreds killed in Gaza hospital blast

04:22

Palestinians say an Israeli airstrike hit a hospital in Gaza where thousands were taking shelter. Israel quickly denied responsibility and said the explosion was caused by a Palestinian rocket that misfired. NBC News’ Richard Engel is on the ground with more details.Oct. 17, 2023

