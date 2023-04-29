IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Paralympic athlete stops during London Marathon to help runner who collapsed

  • Reports of potholes on the rise across U.S. after record rains and temperature swings

  • Masses of seaweed multiplying at record-breaking levels and heading for Florida’s beaches

  • Stone of Destiny taken to London for King Charles’ coronation

  • 12 million Americans under severe weather alerts

  • Man fatally shoots five people, including 8-year-old, in Texas, authorities report

    Hundreds of American civilians evacuating from Sudan amid conflict

    Transit announcements voiced by kids with autism in inclusive project

  • Artificial intelligence changing politics with fake images and videos

  • Student steers school bus to safety after driver passes out

  • Friends of Evan Gershkovich speak out about journalist’s detainment in Russia

  • Urgent search for two escaped Mississippi inmates on the run

  • Deadly Russian air strike hits Ukrainian apartment building

  • Mississippi River flood threat ongoing, tornadoes hit the South

  • DeSantis could announce presidential campaign by mid-May, GOP operatives say

  • Severe flooding along Mississippi River slamming communities

  • Diabetes drug could become gamechanger for helping with obesity

  • Tucker Carlson speaks out after sudden departure from Fox News

  • Brittney Griner says she won’t play overseas except for Olympics

  • Suspected intelligence leaker is a flight risk, federal prosecutors say

Nightly News

Hundreds of American civilians evacuating from Sudan amid conflict

Hundreds of American civilians who were trapped in Sudan are on their way to safety. A convoy of buses carried the evacuees more than 500 miles through dangerous terrain from the capital city of Khartoum to Port Sudan, along the Red Sea. The news comes nearly a week after government workers were evacuated from the United States Embassy. NBC News’ Josh Lederman has the details.April 29, 2023

