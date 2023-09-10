Hundreds of schools across U.S. using AI to help detect guns

College football players celebrate scholarship surprises02:11
- Now Playing
Hundreds of schools across U.S. using AI to help detect guns03:14
- UP NEXT
Former Secret Service agent who witnessed JFK assassination opens up for first time02:03
U.S. and Vietnam strike deal during Biden’s visit on Sunday01:01
Death toll climbs above 2,100 in Morocco after 6.8-magnitude earthquake02:12
Van stolen by escaped Pennsylvania prisoner recovered as search intensifies01:58
Tourists in Morocco share experiences after devastating earthquake01:46
More than 2,000 dead after powerful earthquake in Morocco02:57
Elementary school students and staff surprise assistant principal battling cancer03:00
Biden prepares to head to Vietnam after high-stakes summit in India01:06
Police report new sightings of escaped Pennsylvania prisoner01:51
Lahaina community mourns lives lost in wildfires one month later01:48
U.S. facing ADHD medication shortage as students head back to school02:24
Newsom warns about the stakes of the 2024 election02:17
Special grand jury in Georgia election case recommended indicting 39 people including Sen. Graham02:08
American explorer trapped in Turkey cave could be hours away from journey to surface01:37
Pennsylvania prison officer who was on duty when killer escaped is fired02:08
Philadelphia officer charged with murder after bodycam video shows him firing into car02:03
Hurricane Lee becomes most powerful storm so far this season01:49
United Auto Workers union not backing down as strike nears01:59
College football players celebrate scholarship surprises02:11
- Now Playing
Hundreds of schools across U.S. using AI to help detect guns03:14
- UP NEXT
Former Secret Service agent who witnessed JFK assassination opens up for first time02:03
U.S. and Vietnam strike deal during Biden’s visit on Sunday01:01
Death toll climbs above 2,100 in Morocco after 6.8-magnitude earthquake02:12
Van stolen by escaped Pennsylvania prisoner recovered as search intensifies01:58
Play All