IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hundreds of thousands without power in Houston days after deadly wind storm
May 19, 202401:54

  • Airbnb CEO discusses what’s in store for the company ahead of summer travel season

    03:07

  • ‘A life-changing experience’: Ed Dwight becomes oldest person to reach space

    01:44

  • Father and son co-pilots celebrate final flight together

    02:26
  • Now Playing

    Hundreds of thousands without power in Houston days after deadly wind storm

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs issues apology after release of video that appears to show 2016 assault

    02:19

  • Search for Iran’s president underway after helicopter crash

    03:19

  • Biden gives commencement speech at Morehouse College

    00:49

  • Airbnb CEO says carbon monoxide detector mandate would be ‘very hard’

    02:26

  • Texas governor's pardon of man convicted of murdering protester draws outrage

    01:42

  • Powerful storm causes multiple deaths and widespread damage in Houston

    02:25

  • World's smallest pacemaker gives new hope to babies with heart defects

    01:43

  • Three U.S. Olympic champions to face off in same gymnastics event

    01:43

  • Video allegedly shows Sean Combs assaulting then-girlfriend in 2016

    02:46

  • Photo of upside-down American flag at Justice Alito's home sparks controversy

    01:58

  • Replacement statue of Jackie Robinson being crafted after theft

    01:52

  • New call for first responders to carry blood on ambulances

    03:32

  • Potential new drug for menopause shows promise, study shows

    01:49

  • Defense accuses Michael Cohen of lying on the stand in Trump's hush money trial

    03:47

  • Texas governor pardons former U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murdering protester

    00:56

  • Growing controversy over graduation speech by Kansas City Chiefs' kicker

    01:28

Nightly News

Hundreds of thousands without power in Houston days after deadly wind storm

01:54

Hundreds of thousands of homes, businesses and schools across Houston are without power days after a deadly wind storm tore through the region. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson has the details as crews race to restore electricity amid scorching temperatures.May 19, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Airbnb CEO discusses what’s in store for the company ahead of summer travel season

    03:07

  • ‘A life-changing experience’: Ed Dwight becomes oldest person to reach space

    01:44

  • Father and son co-pilots celebrate final flight together

    02:26
  • Now Playing

    Hundreds of thousands without power in Houston days after deadly wind storm

    01:54
  • UP NEXT

    Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs issues apology after release of video that appears to show 2016 assault

    02:19

  • Search for Iran’s president underway after helicopter crash

    03:19
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All