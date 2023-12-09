IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Hunter Biden faces 9-count federal indictment on tax charges

02:02

Tonight, President Biden ignored questions about his son Hunter. Hunter is facing a nine-count federal indictment on tax charges from special counsel David Weiss and the possibility of 17 years in prison. Hunter’s attorney said he paid back the taxes and that charges should not have been brought. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles reports.Dec. 9, 2023

