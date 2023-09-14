IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • American explorer rescued from Turkey cave tells his story

    01:40

  • Parts of New England preparing for Hurricane Lee’s impact

    02:43

  • Scientific study reveals more about life after death

    02:14
    Hunter Biden indicted with three federal felony gun charges

    04:16
    Trump speaks in first broadcast interview since leaving White House

    02:30

  • Bodycam appears to show Seattle police officer making light of woman struck and killed by car

    01:55

  • United Auto Workers getting ready to strike against the big three automakers

    02:13

  • NASA astronaut breaks record for longest spaceflight by an American

    01:41

  • Cruise ship stuck in Greenland with over 200 passengers and crew onboard

    01:35

  • White House responds to House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry

    01:48

  • Massive flooding in Eastern Libya claims over 8,000 lives

    01:33

  • Iranian President addresses relationship with Russia

    01:43

  • Putin and Kim Jong Un meet in Russia

    01:45

  • Growing outrage over talk shows returning amid writer strike

    01:45

  • Convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante back in custody after 14 day manhunt

    02:22

  • Lester Holt reflects on the tense history between the U.S. and Iran

    01:14

  • Iranian President Raisi speaks about prisoner exchange and protest crackdown: Exclusive

    08:11

  • Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante is now armed, according to authorities

    01:51

  • White House and Republicans react to Lester Holt’s exclusive interview with Iranian President

    00:40

  • McCarthy announces House will open impeachment inquiry into Biden

    02:06

Nightly News

Hunter Biden indicted with three federal felony gun charges

04:16

Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, is under criminal indictment and facing the possibility of prison time. Special counsel David Weiss didn’t comment today after charging him with three federal felony gun charges. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles and Laura Jarrett have more details.Sept. 14, 2023

