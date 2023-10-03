IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Politics and religion’s growing influence in three Texas school districts

  • Kidnapping suspect in custody after 9-year-old Charlotte Sena was found alive

  • Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker after historic vote

  • Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked outside of his home in D.C.

    Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three felony gun charges

    Trump says he will testify in $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against him

  • Rep. Gaetz moves to oust McCarthy as House Speaker

  • 9-year-old Charlotte Sena who went missing in upstate New York found alive

  • New York City public hospitals overwhelmed by increase of migrants

  • SAG-AFTRA and studios resume negotiations amid Hollywood strike

  • Two scientists receive Nobel Prize in medicine for work on Covid-19 mRNA vaccine

  • Trump back in New York court for civil fraud trial

  • General Milley: China is a ‘very capable’ intelligence collection organization

  • Teen has emotional reunion with nurse’s assistant who helped support her during cancer treatments

  • SAG-AFTRA to resume talks with executives from major studios on Monday

  • New York State Police activate Amber Alert for 9-year-old girl who went missing during camping trip

  • At least 13 dead after fire breaks out at nightclub in Spain

  • Trump expected to be in courtroom for first 2 days of civil fraud trial, sources say

  • Biden pushes Congress to pass supplemental bill to keep funds flowing to Ukraine

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz threatens to trigger vote to remove Kevin McCarthy as speaker

  • Growing group of women reclaiming lowrider tradition in California

  • Roundabouts on the rise across the U.S. in push to create safer roadways

  • 75,000 health care workers at Kaiser Permanente preparing to strike

  • Student loan payments restarting for more than 40 million borrowers on Sunday

  • New York City recovering after record-setting rainfall

  • House Speaker McCarthy braces for response from members of his party after spending bill passes

  • House passes 45-day spending bill to avoid government shutdown; bill now in the Senate

  • Suspect arrested in connection with Tupac’s murder

  • New York and New Jersey under states of emergency amid heavy rain and flooding

  • Federal government has one day left to avoid shutdown

  • Iowa neighborhood’s first new grocery store in 50 years bringing ‘real hope’ to community

  • Ukrainian children go to school in subway stations as Russian forces bomb Kharkiv

  • United Auto Workers strike expands against Ford and GM

  • Remembering Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in Senate history

  • What industries would be most impacted by a government shutdown?

  • Biden: MAGA movement ‘does not share the basic beliefs’ of democracy

  • Streaming subscriptions adding up for consumers and likely to keep increasing

  • Exclusive access during a U.S. Navy submarine's nuclear missile test

  • An inside look at the brand new Las Vegas Sphere

  • End of pandemic relief for child care programs on September 30 could lead to closures

Nightly News

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three felony gun charges

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to three felony gun charges for allegedly purchasing a handgun while being an active drug user and lying about it on a federal form. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles has more details on the president’s son’s legal issues.Oct. 3, 2023

