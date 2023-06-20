IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • HCA hospitals accused of pushing patients toward hospice

    05:19

  • Four dead in Manhattan e-bike shop fire

    01:18
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s criminal trial set for August 14 in classified documents case

    01:28

  • Urgent search for submersible exploring Titanic wreck as time ticks away

    03:52

  • Historic Negro League stadium celebrates grand reopening

    01:45

  • Tornadoes from deadly storm system striking areas in the South

    01:45

  • Secretary Blinken visits China in high-stakes trip amid tensions

    02:51

  • Build-to-rent business booming as Americans find it harder to buy homes

    02:08

  • Serbia passes new gun control laws after mass school shootings in May

    02:07

  • Can license plate data be used against women seeking an abortion?

    02:07

  • Deadly tornado slams Texas town as severe weather sweeps South

    03:39

  • Tree of Life Synagogue shooter found guilty on all counts

    01:59

  • Jamal Khashoggi’s widow says she lives in fear following his brutal killing

    02:23

  • DOJ slams Minneapolis police department in scathing review

    01:52

  • Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, dies at 92

    01:20

  • Homeowners can’t afford to move with higher mortgage rates

    02:10

  • Olympian Tori Bowie’s death raises alarms about maternal care for Black women

    02:03

  • Zelenskyy speaks on new counteroffensive against Russia: Exclusive

    02:57

  • Severe weather stretching across Central Plains to Southeast

    02:53

Nightly News

Hunter Biden to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges

04:08

After a five-year investigation, President Biden’s son Hunter will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and will likely avoid prison time in a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Two sources tell NBC News the prosecutor will recommend probation. Republicans are blasting it as a “sweetheart deal.” NBC News’ Peter Alexander and Ken Dilanian report.June 20, 2023

  • HCA hospitals accused of pushing patients toward hospice

    05:19

  • Four dead in Manhattan e-bike shop fire

    01:18
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Trump’s criminal trial set for August 14 in classified documents case

    01:28

  • Urgent search for submersible exploring Titanic wreck as time ticks away

    03:52

  • Historic Negro League stadium celebrates grand reopening

    01:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All