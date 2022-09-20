Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 3 storm

- Now Playing
Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 3 storm03:37
- UP NEXT
Judge overturns Adnan Syed’s murder conviction01:11
How do younger generations view the British monarchy?02:44
Queen Elizabeth II remembered by the world at moving funeral05:41
Royal family begins new chapter with King Charles III02:51
Lester Holt reflects on Queen Elizabeth’s legacy01:01
Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico with catastrophic flooding02:35
Can scientists bring a natural wonder back to life?02:15
New York City may turn to cruise ships to house migrants01:31
How are small towns bracing for large migrant influxes?01:48
Hurricane Fiona wipes out Puerto Rico’s power01:53
Some are spending hundreds or thousands to keep their kids in youth sports02:26
Investigators search for more bodies in Ukrainian town’s mass grave02:15
Buses from Texas arrive at New York’s Port Authority carrying migrants02:36
The dozens of officers and first responders welcoming a 5-year-old to kindergarten02:11
MET plans to deploy greatest number of officers in its history for Queen’s funeral02:06
Tropical Storm Fiona heading towards Puerto Rico, potentially forming into a hurricane by tomorrow01:49
Prince William and Harry hold vigil at Westminster02:14
Biden holds first in-person meetings with families of Americans detained in Russia01:48
Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by DeSantis now going to Massachusetts military base01:42
- Now Playing
Hurricane Fiona strengthens to Category 3 storm03:37
- UP NEXT
Judge overturns Adnan Syed’s murder conviction01:11
How do younger generations view the British monarchy?02:44
Queen Elizabeth II remembered by the world at moving funeral05:41
Royal family begins new chapter with King Charles III02:51
Lester Holt reflects on Queen Elizabeth’s legacy01:01
Play All