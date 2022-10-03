IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hurricane Ian: Florida’s barrier islands desperate for aid

02:29

The island community of St. James City, Florida has been largely cut off from the outside world since Hurricane Ian hit. Communications are limited, and the bridge to the mainland is gone. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders talks to residents and reports on the effort to restore cell phone towers.Oct. 3, 2022

