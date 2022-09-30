IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Florida communities destroyed by Hurricane Ian

    04:05

  • Sanibel Island cut off from mainland Florida due to Hurricane Ian

    02:24

  • Hurricane Ian’s trail of destruction spans across Central Florida

    01:31

  • Putin illegally annexes occupied Ukrainian territory

    01:42

  • Hurricane Ian leaves Florida hospitals in shambles

    02:08
  • Now Playing

    Hurricane Ian slams South Carolina coast

    02:29
  • UP NEXT

    Florida residents take care of each other following Hurricane Ian

    01:40

  • Hurricane Ian cuts off island of Sanibel from mainland Florida

    01:28

  • Naples, Florida recovering after Hurricane Ian rocked community

    02:06

  • Ian’s flood waters force evacuations in Central Florida

    02:06

  • Rescue missions underway in Hurricane Ian aftermath

    03:37

  • Hurricane Ian leaves Florida’s Southwest coast unrecognizable

    04:57

  • People come to the rescue in the wake of Hurricane Ian

    01:33

  • Hurricane Ian barrels ashore in Florida as Category 4 storm

    05:16

  • Hurricane Ian hits cities across Florida

    03:29

  • Storm surge becoming more dangerous due to global warming, scientists say

    03:38

  • Cuba recovering from Hurricane Ian damage

    01:28

  • Awaiting Hurricane Ian’s full impact

    00:59

  • Comedian Cheech Marin donates hundreds of Chicano works to art museum

    01:32

  • Sky-high mortgage rates make homebuying difficult

    01:47

Nightly News

Hurricane Ian slams South Carolina coast

02:29

Hurricane Ian continued its surge today as it slammed into South Carolina’s coastline, making its second landfall in the U.S. NBC News’ Emilie Ikeda has the latest on the communities getting hit by the Category 1 storm.Sept. 30, 2022

  • Florida communities destroyed by Hurricane Ian

    04:05

  • Sanibel Island cut off from mainland Florida due to Hurricane Ian

    02:24

  • Hurricane Ian’s trail of destruction spans across Central Florida

    01:31

  • Putin illegally annexes occupied Ukrainian territory

    01:42

  • Hurricane Ian leaves Florida hospitals in shambles

    02:08
  • Now Playing

    Hurricane Ian slams South Carolina coast

    02:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All