Please select another video.
Hurricanes inflict long-lasting damage on mangroves, scientists say
While it may appear that the mangrove forests have recovered, NASA scientists use advanced cameras to survey the destruction in Puerto Rico and Florida, revealing vulnerabilities in areas’ the natural protective barriers to storm surge.
Your Playlist Expand Collapse
Full Episodes of Nightly News
Watch full episodes of NBC’s Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Play All
Inspiring America
Keeping you Healthy
Stay up-to-date on the latest health and medical news.
Play All
The Price You Pay
Stay up-to-date on the latest consumer and business news.
Play All
Nightly Films
Watch long form and extended pieces from the NBC Nightly News team.
Play All
U.S. News
World News
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”