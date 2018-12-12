Husband says emergency system failed, wife didn’t have to die from asthma attack
She walked herself to the hospital door, but it was locked. Laura Levis died days later following an asthma attack. Then her husband, a reporter for “The Boston Globe,” investigated why.
