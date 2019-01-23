Nightly News

Ice castles show off the beauty of winter

01:12

Kevin Tibbles visits one of the six Ice Castle parks in North America to see how the spectacular ice structures come to life, one icicle at a time.Jan. 23, 2019

  • Ice castles show off the beauty of winter

    01:12

  • Authorities still searching for operator behind the two Newark drones

    00:59

  • Meek Mill talks new criminal justice reform organization

    01:45

  • Bryan Singer faces new allegations of sex with underage boys

    01:50

  • Male nurse who impregnated incapacitated woman in Arizona arrested

    01:14

  • Venezuela's Maduro cuts off U.S. relations after Trump recognizes opposition leader

    01:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All