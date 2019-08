In an exclusive interview, acting ICE Director Matthew Albence sits down with NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez, and responds to the now-viral video of an 11-year-old girl crying for her father who was detained during the recent Mississippi immigration raids. Watch more of the interview on “NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt” at 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT (or check your local station).