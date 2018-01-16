Feedback
Ice jams trigger flooding, dangerous conditions

 

Massive chunks are blocking the flow of rivers, forcing water to rise on roadways.

Torture investigation launched after 13 believed held captive in California home

13 people believed bound, starving inside California home

Simone Biles says she was molested by gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar

Simone Biles says she was molested by gymnastics doctor

Four South Carolina police officers shot responding to domestic dispute

Four South Carolina police officers shot responding to domestic dispute

CVS to ban retouched photos from their advertisements
CVS to ban retouched photos from their advertisements

Firefighter makes perfect catch of a child thrown from burning building
Firefighter makes perfect catch of a child thrown from burning building

Putin wins strong millennial following as Russian election looms

These millennials love Putin — the world's 'most powerful politician'

Denmark charges 1,000 with child porn for sharing sex videos

1,000 people face child porn charges after sharing sex videos in Denmark

Pope Francis begs forgiveness for Chile priest sex abuse

Pope begs forgiveness for 'irreparable damage' caused by sex abuse in Chile

Days after Hawaii alert mishap, Japan sends false alarm about North Korea launch

Days after Hawaii alert mishap, Japan sends false alarm about North Korea launch

Japan city uses loudspeakers to recall potentially deadly fugu fish

Japan city uses loudspeakers to recall toxic blowfish

Kenyan school is producing next generation of engineers

Kenyan school gives unemployed youth a chance at success

