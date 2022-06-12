Idaho police arrest 31 white nationalists in back of U-Haul

Police arrested more than 30 suspected white nationalists crammed in the back of a U-Haul headed toward a small town’s Pride festival. Idaho police found the extremists after receiving a 911 call where someone described seeing a “little army” at a local hotel. Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White states the group appeared to be affiliated with Patriot Front, which formed following the deadly Unite the Right rally in Virginia in 2017.June 12, 2022