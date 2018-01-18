Feedback
Identical twins undergo double lung transplants

 

Both 13-year-old Sofia and Stefany Atencio suffered from severe lung disease for years before receiving life-saving lung transplants.

U.S. News

California torture house where 13 starving 'kids' found had not been inspected, officials say

Civil rights groups want to put bail bond industry on Death Row

Trump announces 'Fake News Awards,' crashing GOP website

Sheriff's deputy fatally shoots 16-year-old in Ohio courtroom

Widow of Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey files wrongful death suit against hospital

FBI created job for suspected spy Jerry Lee to lure him to U.S.

Trump admin. moves to bar Haitians from agricultural, seasonal worker visas

Trump says Russia helping North Korea skirt sanctions, Pyongyang getting close on missile

7th Fleet collisions raise questions about U.S. military readiness in the Pacific

A space station is falling to Earth. Here's where it could land.

Monitoring fake news was never a priority, says ex-Facebook worker

Time-restricted eating can help with weight loss, researchers say

Maternal health statistics staggering for black women

93-year-old WWII vet sworn in as mayor of New Jersey town

