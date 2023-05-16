IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukraine says they blocked barrage of 18 Russian missiles over Kyiv

    01:40

  • Microsoft CEO speaks on the future of artificial intelligence

    03:50

  • Couple becomes first Korean-American winemakers in Oregon

    01:58

  • Historic snowmelt poses severe flood risk to California communities

    01:32
    Illegal border crossings declined yesterday as tensions grow in cities

    01:28
    Police reveal new details about New Mexico mass shooter

    01:46

  • Biden meets with congressional leaders for debt ceiling meeting

    01:49

  • Americans keeping their cars for longer periods of time

    01:42

  • DeSantis could be days away from presidential bid announcement

    01:54

  • Zelenskyy meets with U.K.’s Prime Minister for additional aid to Ukraine

    01:21

  • Border officials releasing migrants into U.S. as processing facilities are over capacity

    02:09

  • 911 calls released from Allen, Texas mall shooting

    01:57

  • Special counsel report in Trump-Russia investigation criticized FBI

    01:42

  • Virginia congressman’s office staff attacked by bat-wielding suspect

    02:36

  • Student athletes share notes of gratitude on Mother’s Day

    02:50

  • Driverless cars creating traffic jams in San Francisco

    02:47

  • 13-year-old girl recovering after shark attack in Florida

    01:35

  • Historic presidential election underway in Turkey

    00:48

  • U.S. regulators order recall of 67 million air bag inflators

    02:12

  • Migrant crossings drop dramatically at U.S. southern border

    02:23

Nightly News

Illegal border crossings declined yesterday as tensions grow in cities

01:28

The total number of illegal border crossings declined again yesterday with just over 3,700, according to two DHS officials. Court documents show 6,400 migrants were released into the U.S. with no court dates in a program that has since been blocked by a federal court. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer reports more.May 16, 2023

