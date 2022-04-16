Immigration showdown between Texas and the White House

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Attempted crossings at the Southern border hit a 22-year high in March. Homeland security found more than 221,000 non-citizens trying to enter. However, the public health rule to limit Covid spread, called Title 42, which initially barred more than 123,000 immigrants from the U.S. during former President Trump’s term, will end in May. Governor Abbott of Texas will be ordering state inspections of vehicles at ports of entry, looking for smuggled people and drugs but slowing down commerce.April 16, 2022

