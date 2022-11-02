IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Arizona's key midterm races are in the spotlight. But what do voters really care about?

    02:55
  • UP NEXT

    Obesity drug shows promise for adolescents

    01:43

  • Grandchildren of etiquette author rewrite book with modern day instructions

    01:35

  • Uvalde’s new superintendent says security overhaul is underway

    01:40

  • New details about Paul Pelosi attack revealed in court documents

    01:43

  • Fed raises interest rates for sixth time this year

    02:00

  • Split ticket voters could determine winner in state elections

    02:29

  • New York City marathoner races with message of inspiration

    01:36

  • Experimental RSV vaccine gives hope to overwhelmed hospitals

    01:33

  • Parkland victims’ families speak directly to shooter at sentencing

    01:44

  • Biden campaigns in Florida ahead of midterms

    02:41

  • Suspect in attack on Paul Pelosi makes first court appearance

    02:24

  • Rural voters could determine balance of power in Congress

    03:45

  • Antisemitic messaging on social media spreading

    01:40

  • Historic Black women’s golf club providing stipends, scholarships

    01:31

  • Races heating up ahead of midterm elections

    01:39

  • Affirmative action in college admissions challenged at Supreme Court

    01:44

  • Police reveal chilling new details about Seoul stampede

    01:01

  • Man charged with murder of two Delphi, Indiana teens

    01:29

  • New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals

    02:41

Nightly News

Arizona's key midterm races are in the spotlight. But what do voters really care about?

02:55

In Arizona, a key Senate race as well as a gubernatorial race are underway as the midterm elections loom closer. NBC News’ Harry Smith is on the ground finding out what’s on voters’ minds.Nov. 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Arizona's key midterm races are in the spotlight. But what do voters really care about?

    02:55
  • UP NEXT

    Obesity drug shows promise for adolescents

    01:43

  • Grandchildren of etiquette author rewrite book with modern day instructions

    01:35

  • Uvalde’s new superintendent says security overhaul is underway

    01:40

  • New details about Paul Pelosi attack revealed in court documents

    01:43

  • Fed raises interest rates for sixth time this year

    02:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All