In interview, former President Trump lays out agenda for a possible second term
April 30, 202401:43
In interview, former President Trump lays out agenda for a possible second term

Former President Donald Trump told Time Magazine he would use the military to deport migrants and would not rule out detention camps. He was also asked about the potential for political violence after this year's election. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports.April 30, 2024

