In major shift, Biden Administration to change marijuana classification
April 30, 202401:45
    In major shift, Biden Administration to change marijuana classification

The plan to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug follows a sea change in how most people think about marijuana, and the legalization of the drug in dozens of states. NBC News' Blayne Alexander April 30, 2024

